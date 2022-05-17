Packer baseball team falls to Century

The Austin baseball team lost its seventh straight game when it fell to Rochester Century 15-11 in Rochester Tuesday.

The Packers (4-11 overall) trailed by 12 runs, but battled back to close the gap.

Austin lost 12-2 at Albert Lea on Saturday and it will host the Tigers in a rematch at Seltz Field at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom (L) 1 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 6 R, 5 ER; Brayden Bishop, 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 R, 0 ER; Sam Oelfke, 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 R, 0 ER

Austin hitting: Ethan Anderson, 1-for-2, RBI, 3 R; Isaiah Conway, 1-for-2, R; Peyton Ransom, 1-for-4, 3 RBIs; Nicholas Robertson, 1-for-2, R; Isaac Stromlund, 3-for-4, 2 R; Bryce Fisher, 2-for-4, R, SB; Jared Lilliemon, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; RJ Wieseler, 1-for-5, R; Lathan Wilson, 1-for-3, RBI, R