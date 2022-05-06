Nurses in Adams, Austin receive DAISY Award

Mayo Clinic Health System participates in the Diseases Against the Immune System (DAISY) Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide.

To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, their families or colleagues. For nurses working at locations across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, a selection committee reviews nominations and selects DAISY Award winners quarterly.

This quarter’s recipients are:

Angela Brandt

Brandt is a nurse in the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated by her colleague, Joel Bobby.

Angela Davis

Davis is a nurse in ICU at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient.

Kristi Morgan

Morgan was nominated by her colleague, Daniel Scholz, M.D., for her support of the Emergency Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.

Sandra Larkoski

Larkoski is a primary care nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Adams. She was nominated by her colleague, Shayna Boe.

All four nurses were presented the DAISY Award by Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, D.N.P., chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, at surprise presentations.

“Congratulations to Angela Brandt, Angela Davis, Kristi Morgan and Sandy Larkoski for being named among our region’s first DAISY Award winners,” Cognetta-Rieke said.”This is a prestigious honor, and the compassion these nurses show toward our patients is the kind that knits teams and communities together, and makes them deserving recipients of this award and tremendous assets to our team.”

The DAISY Award was created in honor of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The nursing care he received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family. Learn more about the history of the DAISY Award.

If you know extraordinary nurses working at a location across Mayo Clinic Health System in Southeast Minnesota, nominate them for the DAISY Award by completing the nomination form.