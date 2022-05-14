Noon Kiwanis Student of the Month

Austin Noon Kiwanis has selected Ingrid Dolan Peterson, a senior at Austin High School, as their Student of the Month.

“My academic experience has been unique to say the least,” Ingrid said regarding her academic experience at AHS. “The only normal years of high school have been my freshman and senior years. Due to COVID, my sophomore year was cut short, and my junior year was hybrid style. I was only in school on Thursdays and Fridays. COVID was a challenging time, but it did not stop me from meeting my academic goals. I discovered that I liked the freedom the hybrid schedule gave me, so I created my own hybrid schedule for this year which consists of online classes through Riverland and Austin High School classes. Because of the opportunity to take college classes while in high school, I feel very prepared for classes at NDSU in the fall.”

School related activities Ingrid has been involved with include Austinaires, swimming, figure skating, Link Crew, Youth Leadership, Go Green Club and the Packer Pantry.

“I have learned about teamwork and how important it is to have people you can work and get along with,” she said. “I have also learned that it is important for everyone to work together, not just one person putting in 100%.”

Regarding community related activities, Ingrid volunteered at the Mower County Senior Center during COVID-19, where she helped pack and distribute meals for people in the community. As part of the swim team, she has helped with the United Way’s Day of Caring. She has also volunteered time helping with JV girls’ and boys’ swim meets, and teaching young skaters how to skate. She has accumulated 185.75 hours toward the Scarlet Cord program at AHS.

“I have learned how to give back to my community and how important it is to help one another in times of need,” Ingrid said.

Regarding her post-secondary/career plans: “After high school I am attending North Dakota State University in Fargo to study dietetics and exercise science. NDSU has a five year Master’s program I plan to complete to become a certified registered dietician. I hope to help individuals live healthier and happier lives. I envision myself working in a fitness center setting, eating disorder facility, or weight loss center.”

Ingrid further shared: “Someone who has positively impacted me is my mom. She has always supported me whether it was school, sports, or anything else. She understands that I have high expectations for myself, and that I want to achieve all my goals. She also gets me as a person and knows when I need a pep talk, hug, or shoulder to cry on. I know she is proud of me and that she will always be there cheering me on.”