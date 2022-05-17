Nominations open for AHS Distinguished Alumni

Plans are underway for the annual Austin High School Distinguished Alumni Award event sponsored by the Austin High School Alumni and Friends Association.

The award’s presentation coincides with the district’s homecoming celebration. Nominations will be accepted until June 1. Nomination forms are available by calling 1-507-433-4557 or by emailing Chair Jeni Lindberg.

Questions can be directed to Lindberg at jeni.lindberg@austin.k12.mn.us.

The criteria for the nominations are as follows:

• The candidate must be an alum of AHS who has been out of school for a minimum of 10 years prior to nomination.

• The candidate must have contributed to society in an exemplary manner.

• The candidate must have achieved outstanding success in any of the following: business, a profession, the arts, humanitarian efforts or community service.

• The candidate must be a positive role model for today’s students.