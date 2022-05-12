Nancy J. Barber, 85

Nancy J. Barber, age 85, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. Nancy was born April 21, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Walter and Marie (nee Guenther) Parker.

Nancy graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and married her high school sweetheart James Barber. They spent 54 wonderful years together. Nancy and Jim moved to Austin, Minnesota where they raised three sons. She cherished her role as a wife and mother.

Nancy worked at the Austin Public Library for 19 years. She was also a member of Red Hat Society, Austin floral club, Beta Sigma Phi and the Women’s Association of the Austin Symphony Orchestra. Nancy loved reading books and was a founding member of a book club that met regularly and Barnes & Noble. Nancy cherished her role as a mother and grandmother attending numerous sporting and other activities. She returned to Cleveland in 2017 and resided in Bay Village along the shores of Lake Erie.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jim Barber; son, Jeff Barber; and granddaughter Olivia Barber. Nancy is survived by sons, Scott Barber and Steve (Nancy) Barber; daughter-in-law, Colleen Barber; former daughter-in-law Sally; and grandchildren Max, Sydney, Stephanie, Allison, Amelia and Julia.

Spending time with family and making memories with loved ones was a significant part of Nancy’s life. In lieu of flowers or a donation to a charity, her family encourages you to make lasting and special memories with those you love today and every day.

Private burial of Nancy’s urn will take place in Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland.

