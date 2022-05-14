Mower United Way announces campaign results, impacts

Annual drive raises 1.14 million

United Way of Mower County (UWMC) has concluded its annual Community Campaign having raised nearly $1.14 million for local nonprofit organizations.

“Every day, Mower County residents depend on United Way and our funded partners to break down barriers and create opportunities for those who need us most. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities – by bringing people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, and safe home for all,” said Molly Lanke, executive director of UWMC in a press release Friday.

“United Way represents the ideal way to maximize charitable giving and community impact,” Lanke continued. “Through sustainable programs and solutions that lift our neighbors in need, United Way delivers real results on bold goals and is truly making a difference thanks to the supporters who invest in this work.”

Financial contributions from those supporters -— nearly 2,500 individuals, businesses, foundations, and service groups — have been strategically allocated to local nonprofit programs through UWMC’s annual Community Investment process. UWMC partners with 23 organizations coordinating 38 programs that engage Mower County residents across all demographics in a variety of settings.

As with every year, UWMC’s 2022 Community Campaign is a testament to the incredible generosity of community members and businesses, the strength of cross-sector partnerships and collaborations, the talent and dedication of our team and volunteers, and, most importantly, the power of collective impact.

Learn about the reason behind the work of United Way of Mower County, the empowered individuals who make it all possible, and the impact on UWMC funded partners, programs, and participants at www.uwmower.org/celebrate.