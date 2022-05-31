Mower County deputy recognized by MADD

Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Daily Herald

Mower County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Meyer. Photo provided

Mower County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Meyer was recently recognized by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) with their Drugged Driving Enforcement Award.

Meyer, who works with agencies around the area as a drug recognition expert, has a long history of being recognized.

He’s been recognized numerous times as an All-Star in the Toward Zero Deaths campaign and has logged hat-tricks in the program by logging three DWI arrests in one night.

Meyer has been a deputy with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.

