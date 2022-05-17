Michele “Micki” (Kaercher) Paul of Brownsdale, MN passed away on May 14, 2022, surrounded by family in her home after a 10-month battle with lung cancer. Micki was born on January 29, 1951, in Langdon, ND. She graduated in the class of 1969 from Pacelli High School, Austin, MN. She married Gene Culbert in November 1969 and together had three children.

Micki moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1993 where she worked as a bartender/manager. Here she met her now husband, Andy Paul. Micki and Andy moved back to Minnesota in 2013 to be closer to family. They wed on June 24, 2017.

Micki always enjoyed life, from playing softball with the Lefty’s girls, motorcycle riding in the Rocky Mountains, to cards with the ladies. Micki most enjoyed spending time with her family playing cribbage and Texas Hold ‘Em tournaments. Most times you could find her working in the yard and tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

Micki is survived by her husband, Andy Paul, Brownsdale, MN; children, Jason (Lia) Culbert, Austin, MN, Tricia (Kris) Olinger, Waltham, MN, Kevin Culbert, Austin, MN; Grandchildren; Owen Culbert, Olivia Culbert, Nick Whalen, Rylie Whalen, Paige Olinger, Justin Olinger, Kyle (Katey) Sellers, Livianna Culbert and great granddaughter, Amelia Sellers; Brothers: Kelly (Sue) Kaercher, Colorado Springs, CO; Corey Kaercher, Austin, MN; Ken (Charlene) Kaercher, Sydney, MT; Don (Linda) Kaercher, Fresno, CA. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Kaercher, mother, Pat Brooks, and sister, Kathy Buck.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at the Lansing Corners Event Center, 27017 US-218, Austin, MN 55912. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.