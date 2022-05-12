Meadow Greens Ladies Golf Club hosts “Play of the Day”

The “Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club on Wednesday was Perfect Golf.

Penalty points were given for every shot in the water, every sand shot, every shot out-of-bounds, every putt over two per hole, and every whiff. Winners on the front nine were Sue Erickson and Judy McGruire with only one point each. On the back nine there were nine players with only two points each. Joyce Anderson and Doris Hagen were declared the winners using handicap holes to break the tie. Birdies were made by Karen Baier on holes No. 12 and No. 16, Dianne Barnett on hole No. 7, Sandy Davis on hole No. 4, and Patty Shatek on hole No. 2. Chip-ins were made by Doris Hagen on hole No. 2, and Patty Shatek on hole No. 2.

The Club is welcoming new members. If interested, call Meadow Greens at (507) 433-4878 and leave a message. A Club Member will contact you.