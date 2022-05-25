Mary Marlene Murphy of Zimmerman, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

She was born February 5, 1952 in Austin, Minnesota. Mary grew up on the family farm North of Lyle, Minnesota. She went to school at Lyle Public School 1st-12th grade. Mary worked many years in Quality Control and spent the last 17 years of her career working for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier in the Zimmerman area.

Anyone who knew Mary knew she loved life. She loved spending time at the lake and friends and family always had an open invitation to join her there. She spent hours enjoying nature, watching birds, fishing and sitting around a campfire. She enjoyed traveling and taking trips, especially her trips to Ireland and San Diego, and not to mention trips to the casino.

Mary’s three most favorite things were animals, family and friends. Mary loved her dogs more than life itself and she was a generous supporter to many animal shelters.

Mary was that family member who was known to be the clown, storyteller, and was always there if you needed something. She always had a hug and an “I Love You.”

Mary loved her Zimmerman friends – they were her other family. She was also a proud member of the Zimmerman American Legion Post #560.

Mary was preceded in death by her partner, Kathi Survis; her parents, Loren and Marcella Murphy; grandparents, Wilfred and Calista Murphy and George and Eva King; aunts, uncles and nephew-in-law, Jamie Blomquist; special pets, Lance, Reba, Ricky and Lucy.

She is survived by her brothers, Tom Murphy, Dean (Carol) Murphy, David (Wendy) Murphy, Chris (Michelle) Murphy; sister, Julie (Gary) Frein; goddaughters, Nancy, Debbie, Jessica and Becky; uncle, Billy Murphy; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; cousins; special friends, Andrea, Kathy, Roxanne, Shelly and Jason, Lori and Tom, Andy, Donna and her Zimmerman American Legion family.

Mass of Christian burial at 11:00AM on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 804-7th Ave S, Princeton, with visitation starting at 10:00AM.

Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com