Marsha M. Williamson, 65

Marsha Marie Williamson, age 65, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home in Austin. Marsha Marie Jensen was born April 16, 1957, to Manley and Mathilda (Kubat) Jensen in Austin, Minnesota. She graduated from Austin High School. Marsha held various housekeeping positions with the AmericInn and Holiday Inn. On June 29, 2001, she married Charles “Chuck” Williamson in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Marsha enjoyed motorcycle rides, spending time with family and friends, and tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. She also enjoyed decorating outdoors every year with lights; she loved anything that lit up.

Survivors include her husband, Chuck Williamson; daughters, Bonnie (John) Erath, Becky (Pat) Erath, and Rhonda (Brian) Martin; seven grandchildren; one great granddaughter; three brothers, Dennis (Cindy) Jensen, David (Rhonda) Jensen, and Dean (Noel) Jensen; three sisters, Barbara (Frank) Anderson, Linda (Bruce) Aufenthie, and Brenda (Jerry Scott) Wirtjes; and brother-in-law, Richard Spinler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manley and Mathilda Jensen; and one sister, Sandra Spinler.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.