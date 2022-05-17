Marilyn R. Flack, 76

Marilyn Rea Flack, 76, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospitals – St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Marilyn was born January 14, 1946 in Leon, Iowa to Melvin and Thelma (Scadden) Palmer. She grew up and attended school in Churdan, Iowa. After graduation, she went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Northern Iowa and later earned a Master’s degree. Marilyn’s great love was teaching kindergarten at Banfield Elementary School in Austin. She retired from teaching in 2011. Marilyn was a fierce advocate in caring for dogs, and after she retired, she worked tirelessly as a compassionate and dedicated volunteer at the Mower County Humane Society.

Marilyn was very well-read, creative, and had a delightful sense of humor. She enjoyed reading books and doing crossword puzzles. In earlier years, she liked to play tennis and golf. Marilyn cherished her time spent with her daughter, Amanda.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Amanda Flack of Madison, Wisconsin; nieces, nephews, dear friends and her Humane Society family.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 23rd at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mower County Humane Society in memory of Marilyn.