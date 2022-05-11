Lyle-Pacelli rallies past Rebel baseball team

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and beat Southland (8-3 overall) 6-3 in Adams Tuesday.

Isaac Nelson drove in three runs for LP (7-5 overall).

LP pitching: Mac Nelson (W) 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 ER, 10 K; Hunter VaDeer, 1/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-4, R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-4, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Dane Schara, 1-for-3; Blake Klingfus, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-1, 3 RBIs; Jack Klingfus, 3-for-4

Southland hitting: Harrison Hanna, 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 12 K; Riley Jax, 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 2 K

Southland hitting: Gavin Nelsen, 1-for-4; Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Riley Jax, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs; Connor Edland, 1-for-3