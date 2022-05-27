Lyle-Pacelli cruises past Schaeffer in section opener

The No. 2 seeded Lyle-Pacelli baseball team knocked off No. 15 Schaeffer Academy (0-21 overall) 12-2 in Seltz Field Friday.

Hunter VaDeer had a triple and three RBIs for the Athletics (15-4 overall).

LP will play Wabasha-Kellogg in Riverland at noon Saturday.

LP pitching: Mac Nelson, 2 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 2 ER, 4 K; Jack Klingfus (W) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 0 R, 3 K; Jake Truckenmiller, 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 R; Mac Nelson, 0-for-1, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-4, triple, 3 RBIs, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, RBI; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Trey Anderson, 0-for-1, 2 R; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-1, double, 3 R