Lunchbox History Series presents ‘Crooners from the 1950s’

The Mower County Historical Society is preparing for its next 2022 Lunchbox History Series at noon on Thursday, May 26, with a special presentation entitled, “Crooners from the 1950s” by local educator and historian Gary Schindler.

Lunchbox History Series events are held monthly on the fourth Thursday from April to September. Schindler’s presentation will be at noon in the Pioneer Building on the fairgrounds at the Mower County Historical Society.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for this free event. People are encouraged to bring a lunch and bring a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day.

To RSVP for the Lunchbox event, please email director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the Mower County Historical Society at 507-437-6082.