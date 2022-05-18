LP pitchers step up in win over GEAC

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team won its sixth straight game when it beat Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger (9-8 overall) 3-1 on the road Tuesday.

Hunter VaDeer and Jack Klingfus combined efforts on the mound to lift LP (13-4 overall).

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 3 IP, 4 BB, 0 R, 4 K; Jack Klingfus (S) 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-4, R; Mac Nelson, 2-for-4, RBI; Dane Schara, 2-for-4, RBI; Blake Klingfus, 1-for-3; Trey Anderson, 1-for-4; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-3, R