LP baseball team rallies past Spring Grove

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Spring Grove in dramatic fashion as the Athletics scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to win 5-4 in Marcusen Park Friday.

Dane Schara won the game for LP (7-3 overall) when dropped a single up the middle for a walk-off RBI.

LP pitching: Mac Nelson, 6 6/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 7 K; Jack Klingfus (W) 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, R; Mac Nelson, 0-for-3, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-4; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dane Scahra, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Trey Anderson, 0-for-1, R; Jack Klingfus, 0-for-2, R