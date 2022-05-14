Learn to fly with EAA

The EAA Vintage Chapter 13 will host a Flying Start informational program on learning to fly at Albert Lea Airport.

The program will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Albert Lea Airport. Anyone with an aviation interest is invited to attend. Register online at www.flyingstart.org?380.

EAA’s Flying Start program introduces interested individuals to the endless opportunities and fun that result in earning a pilot’s certificate. The event will cover the steps and requirements in learning to fly, provide tips on how to make it economical, and will culminate in a free introductory flight.

EAA Vintage Chapter 13, a local organization that is part of the national Experimental Aircraft

Association, is dedicated to growing participation in aviation by sharing the ways people can get started in this fun and fulfilling recreation.

EAA has approximately 900 chapters around the world, which provide activities for local aviation enthusiasts with a mission of growing participation in aviation. Chapter activities range from monthly meetings to airport open houses, fly-ins, educational programs, and pancake breakfasts that share aviation with the community and build a stronger bond between local aviation and the public.

For more information about this Flying Start session, contact Chuck Sandager at 507-377-9405 or 507-402-7494.