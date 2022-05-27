LaVerne W. Johnson, 89

LaVerne Wilbert Johnson, age 89, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. LaVerne was born in Freeborn County, Minnesota, to Wilbert and Pauline (Schubert) Johnson on December 16, 1932. He attended country school through the 8th grade and in 1950 graduated from Blooming Prairie High School. On March 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to Shirley Selstad at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie and were blessed with two daughters. LaVerne made his living as a farmer his entire life, which he loved. He was a member of the Blooming Prairie Lions Club, The Eagle’s Club, Sons of Norway, and the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. LaVerne also enjoyed traveling. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his daughters, Wendy (Bill) Schabert of Austin, Minnesota, Vicki Johnson of Gallatin, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren; and one brother, Ronald Johnson; brother-in-law, Ronald (Monica) Selstad; sister-in-law, Ramona Selstad; and longtime friends and neighbors, Roger and Shari, Jeannie, Johnathan, Jason, and Julia Manges. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Johnson; parents, Wilbert and Pauline Johnson; and sister-in-law, Rose Johnson.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Geneva Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Community Lutheran Church or Geneva Cemetery. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.