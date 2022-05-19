Ladies Golf Club plays Bingo, Bango, Bongo

On Wednesday the “Play of the Day” for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was Bingo, Bango, Bongo.

Groupings were randomly drawn and 21 players hit the course. A point was awarded for being first on the green, closest to the pin, and first one in the cup. Three bonus points were given if a player scored all three points on a hole.

Winners on the front nine were Carol Bulson with 18 points, and Jan Eckmann with 13. On the back nine winners were Nancy Wesely with 18 points, and Sandy May and Lisa Place with 15 points each.

A birdie was made by Karen Baier on hole No. 4, and chip-ins were made by Jan Eckmann on No. 4 and Joyce Anderson on No. 10.