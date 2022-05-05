Ladies golf club opens season

The Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club met for the first time this year on Wednesday.

The “Play of the Day” was Putts. Winners on the front nine were Dianne Barnett with 13 putts, Barb Ruhter with 14, and Joyce Anderson with 15 (two-way tie broken by handicap hole).

On the back nine, there was a three-way tie with 15 putts (broken by handicap hole), with wins going to Sue Erickson and Patty Shatek. Dianne Barnett had two chip-ins, on holes No. 4 and No. 10.