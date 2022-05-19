Klocke pitches Vikings past Ashby in Jordan

Two hits were just enough as the Hayfield baseball team struck early and held on to beat Ashby (10-1 overall) 2-0 in the Mini Met in Jordan Wednesday.

Isaac Watson had a two-run double in the first inning for Hayfield (12-2 overall) and Nolan Klocke struck out 11 while allowing zero runs in six and two-thirds innings.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 0 ER, 11 K; Karver Heydt, 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 K

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke, 1-for-1, R, SB; Karver Heydt, 0-for-1, R; Isaac Watson, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs