Kirtz comes up in the clutch as Rebels beat Lions

Published 8:58 pm Monday, May 2, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Southland baseball team stayed unbeaten when it topped Spring Grove (4-1 overall) 4-3 on a walk-off single by Travis Kirtz in Adams Monday.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Harrison Hanna produced a two-out double to set the table for the Rebels (6-0 overall) and he would score on a seeing eye single by Kirtz.

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna, 6 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 12 K; Riley Jax (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, HBP; Connor Edland, 1-for-3; Harrison Hanna, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, RBI; Riley Jax, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-2, 2 R, BB

More RSS General

Packer boys take second in Winona triangular

Bruns drives in four as BP softball team downs Cobras

Rockets shut down Hayfield softball team

Austin girls golfers put up a good score, take third in Rochester

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections