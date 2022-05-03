Kirtz comes up in the clutch as Rebels beat Lions

The Southland baseball team stayed unbeaten when it topped Spring Grove (4-1 overall) 4-3 on a walk-off single by Travis Kirtz in Adams Monday.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Harrison Hanna produced a two-out double to set the table for the Rebels (6-0 overall) and he would score on a seeing eye single by Kirtz.

Southland pitching: Harrison Hanna, 6 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 R, 1 ER, 12 K; Riley Jax (W) 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

Southland hitting: Travis Kirtz, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, HBP; Connor Edland, 1-for-3; Harrison Hanna, 1-for-3, double, R, BB; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, RBI; Riley Jax, 0-for-2, RBI, BB; Gavin Nelsen, 0-for-2, 2 R, BB