Just For Kix competes at national event

The Just For Kix Program, from Austin, recently competed at the Together We Dance Nationals Competition in Rochester. The event was held at the Mayo Civic Center on May 5-8.

Teams from Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota traveled to compete over the weekend with their team and individual routines.

The weekend kicked off with the Solo, Duet and Small Group competitions on Thursday and Friday. A total of 555 dancers competed in 395 routines over the two days.

The ninth annual Senior Showcase was also on Friday. This is a competition for Kick and Hip Hop teams with an average grade of 7.5 – 12th. The teams are broken into divisions based on the size of their program.

Friday through Sunday 99 Just For Kix programs brought their grade 2-12 dancers to compete with their teams in one or more of these categories: Kick, Jazz, Lyrical, Hip Hop and Pom. A total of 5,947 dancers competed in 1,042 routines on three floors at the Civic Center.

“I have to admit that I had some emotional moments over the weekend,” said Cindy Clough, the Executive Director of Just For Kix. “This event has grown so large and it is amazing to see how far it has come,” Clough said. “One of the greatest parts of my job is seeing these young kids in awe of the magnitude of the event. Many kids would never have an opportunity to participate in an event this large, without being in Just For Kix. We estimate that we hit over 15,000 spectators.”

Just For Kix has 170 Youth Dance Programs in 11 states and enrolls over 26,000 dancers annually. For more information please visit www.justforkix.com/danceclasses/austin_mn.