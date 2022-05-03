Jason Baskin to run for re-election to Austin City Council

Councilman Jason Baskin officially announced Tuesday that he will run for re-election to the Austin City Council.

He will be running to retain his current seat representing Ward 2.

“I care deeply about Austin and am proud to be raising our family here,” Baskin said in a press release Tuesday morning. “It’s been a humbling honor to serve our community over the past four years. I am proud of the progress we’ve made to build a safe and strong community, improve our housing supply, and enhance local economic prosperity. I’m running for re-election because there is more progress to be made. I promise to continue playing a positive leadership role in building Austin’s future.”

Highlights Baskin lists from his first term include collaboratively:

Increasing police funding while continuing the work to make Austin a welcoming community. The latest Census data shows that, while many rural communities in America are declining, Austin is growing.

Expanding housing with the opening of Austin’s first new market-rate apartments in over 40 years and successfully extending the housing tax abatement program.

Attracting high-potential new business, like Nu-Tek Biosciences, that will help propel Austin’s economic future.

Being a strong voice for fiscal responsibility and easing the tax burden on local residents and small businesses.

Baskin grew up in Austin and is a high-distinction graduate of Austin High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Carlson School of Management, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

He is actively involved in the community as a member of the Port Authority, Development Corporation of Austin (DCA) Board, APEX Austin, and as a volunteer Sunday School teacher and youth sports coach. He works locally in Strategy. Jason and his wife Katie have two daughters (Ava, 9 and Olivia, 6).

The official filing date for city, county and state offices is May 17-31.