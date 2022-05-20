Jamey Helgeson: Volunteer opportunities are available at LIFE

Volunteers are vital to the programs and services that we provide – lending support in a variety of ways to the people and families that we serve. Your contribution can make a valuable difference in someone’s life. All volunteers must complete a volunteer application and pass a background check. To learn more, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer.

Current Volunteer Opportunities:

• Creative Arts: May 24, 6 p.m.

• Pizza Party and Games: May 25, 5 p.m.

• Open Center: June 4, 2 p.m.

• Walking Club: June 8, 4:30 p.m.

• Bingo: June 10, 6 p.m.

• Super Hero Dance: June 14, 6 p.m.

• Pizza Party and Games: June 17, 5 p.m.

• Picnic in the Park: June 21, 5 p.m.

• Walking Club: June 22, 4:30 p.m.

• Special Olympics Bowling: June 1, 15, 29, July 13, 27, Aug. 8 and 8, 4:30 p.m. at Echo Lanes

• Special Olympics Softball: June 2, 16, 30, July 14, 28, Aug. 8 and 25, 6 p.m. at Todd Park

• Special Olympics Bocce: June 9, 23, July 7, Aug. 4 and 18, 6 p.m. at Todd Park

Community Resource and Vendor Fair

LIFE Mower County and the Mower County Senior Center will be co-hosting a Community Resource and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. If you are a business, non-profit organization or have items you would like to sell, please consider attending this event. Contact Teresa at the Senior Center at 507-481-3332 to reserve your space. Cost is $10 per space and $5 for a six-foot table if needed.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Creative Arts with Chipped Inscriptions, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Pizza Party and Games, 5 p.m.

Thursday: People First Aktion Club Volunteering at United Way Backpack Program, 4:30 p.m.

Friday: Zumba, 4 p.m.

May 31: Movie Night, 6 p.m.

June 1: Special Olympics Bowling, 4:30 p.m.

June 2: Special Olympics Softball, 6 p.m.

June 3: The Masked Singer National Tour at Treasure Island, 4 p.m.

June 4: Open Center, 2 p.m.