Jamey Helgeson: Night of awards at annual meeting

Thank you to everyone that attended our 70th annual Meeting and Awards on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Congratulations to all of the award winners:

Mower County Senior Center – Community Partner of the Year.

Alycia Newago – Direct Service Professional of the Year.

Paul and Joanne Worlein and Family – Distinguished Service Award.

Dawn Helgeson – Professional of the Year.

Steven Mallan – Volunteer of the Year.

Lydia Benedict – Robert Qual Memorial Self-Advocate of the Year.

Special thanks to:

Outgoing Board Member Steven Mallan for 18 years of service!

New Board Members: Lydia Benedict, Laura Hoffman and Jason Vorlicek!

Current Board Members: Laura Tjomsland, John Gray, Connie Brown-Caldwell, Barb Keist, Roy Rolfson and Staci Rugg.

Lou Kosberg Hansen for making the cake and cupcakes for the event!

Volunteer opportunities are available

Volunteers are vital to the programs and services that we provide – lending support in a variety of ways to the people and families that we serve. Your contribution can make a valuable difference in someone’s life.

All volunteers must complete a volunteer application and pass a background check. To learn more, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer.

Community resource and vendor fair

LIFE Mower County and the Mower County Senior Center will be co-hosting a Community Resource and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. If you are a business, non-profit organization or have items you would like to sell, please consider attending this event.

Contact Teresa at the Senior Center at 507-481-3332 to reserve your space. Cost is $10 per space and $5 for a 6 foot table if needed.

Painting party

LIFE Mower County and Chipped Inscriptions will be hosting a painting party at 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at LIFE Mower County. This event is for caregivers, families and group home staff. The cost is $40 and includes all materials and snacks throughout the event. To register, please visit https://tinyurl.com/LMCpaintparty. The deadline to register is May 20, 2022.

Upcoming Events

Monday: People First Aktion Club, 4 p.m.

Tuesday: Boot Scootin Boogie Dance, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Cooking for Comfort, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Self-Advocates Minnesota Meeting, 4 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 6 p.m.

May 14: Dinner and a Movie, 3:30 p.m.

May 17-20: Spring Vacation to Mackinaw City, Michigan