Irene M. Noble, 84

Irene Mae Noble, age 84 of Austin, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.

Irene was born July 9, 1937 in Austin, MN to Joe and Mabel Penkava. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1955.

On August 22, 1959 she was united in marriage to Ronald I. Noble at the Little Brown Church. In 1969, she and Ron purchased a farm in Lansing Township and she resided there until her death.

She waitressed several years at the Side Walk Cafe at the Red Owl Store. She also farmed with Ron for many years. Ron and Irene looked forward to trips up north fishing, nights out with friends dancing, and vacationing to warm weather. Irene enjoyed cooking, cross word puzzles, watching and feeding the birds, an occasional trip to the casino, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much of her time was spent gathered around her kitchen table playing cards and visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her son, Darwin, Austin, MN and his children, Tammy (Derrek) Olson, Plainview, MN, Abby (Brett) Hovey, Rochester, MN; daughter, Connie (Rick) Willmott, Platte, SD and their children, Katie Willmott, Platte, SD, Eric Willmott, Richmond, TX; great grandchildren, Emelyn, Henry, Grace, Susan, and Jack Olson, Lillian, Jaxon, and Lexi Hovey; sisters-in-law, Judy (Bob) Beck, Barb (Gary) Underland, Janet (Joe) Bjork; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Joe and Mabel Penkava; parents-in-law, Hannible and Katherine Noble; brothers, Donald and Richard Penkava.

A funeral service will be held 11 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Mayer Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Christiansen officiating. Friends may call from 6-8 pm on Friday at Mayer Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at Mayer Funeral Home on Saturday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Casket bearers will be Eric Willmott, Rick Willmott, Derrek Olson, Brett Hovey, Steve Duenow and John Penkava.

