In your Community: VFW Post 1216 donate to FFA
Published 6:46 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Axel Hansen, with the Austin-based VFW Post 1216, presented a check for $1,500 to the Austin Area FFA Alumni Chapter on Friday, May 6. This money will be awarded in $500 scholarships to three well-deserving graduating seniors from Austin High School. The FFA alumni chapter is very thankful for the VFW’s continued support! Pictured from left to right are Amanda Outhouse, Anna Thostenson, John Carroll, Axel Hansen, John Weldon, and Aaron Wagner. Photo provided