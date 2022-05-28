In Your Community: Pacelli 4th grade honorable mention in state fire poster contest

The Austin Fire Department announced the Fourth Grade Junior Fire State Poster Contest honorable mention winner this past week at Pacelli Catholic School.

Aubrey Roehl received honorable mention at the State Level of the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Poster Contest. Fire Inspector Tim Hansen awarded a check for $10 to Aubrey from the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association. Fourth, fifth and sixth grade students and teachers attended the award presentation along with her parents.

Approximately 400 fourth grade students participate in the Junior Fire Safety Program. Each child is expected to create a fire safety poster to be entered into the contest. Two children from each school (Banfield, Neveln, Southgate, Sumner, and Pacelli) are chosen as poster winners. The overall fire safety poster winner is entered into the state competition along with two runners up.

The following businesses support the Fourth Grade Junior Fire Program.

