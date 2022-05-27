In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 6:06 pm Friday, May 27, 2022
Due to the Mower County Senior Center for voting purposes on Tuesday, May 24, we did not play duplicate bridge. However, Wednesday five full tables came to play.
• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
• Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
• Fifth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen and Rich Stroup.
A tidbit from the May ACBL: if your partner opens 1 NT and you have seven of a suit headed by AK, BID 3 NT. The writer doesn’t care what system is played, the answer is always the same; his assessment is that his hand can take six or seven tricks and partner should be able to take the rest.
So we will give that a try, right players?
Players came from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin, Mason City, Iowa. See you both Tuesday and Wednesday next week, play starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.