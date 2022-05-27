In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Due to the Mower County Senior Center for voting purposes on Tuesday, May 24, we did not play duplicate bridge. However, Wednesday five full tables came to play.

• First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Fifth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan and John Liesen and Rich Stroup.

A tidbit from the May ACBL: if your partner opens 1 NT and you have seven of a suit headed by AK, BID 3 NT. The writer doesn’t care what system is played, the answer is always the same; his assessment is that his hand can take six or seven tricks and partner should be able to take the rest.

So we will give that a try, right players?

Players came from Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin, Mason City, Iowa. See you both Tuesday and Wednesday next week, play starts at 11:30 a.m. both days.