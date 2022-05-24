In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

The Mower County Senior Center is the place to go if you are looking for a game of cards, duplicate bridge, 500, game of pool, exercise, something to eat, and much more.

It’s open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at 11:30 a.m. On Tuesday, nine teams played. The winners were:

• First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen swept the field with a big score

• Second place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

• Third place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Fourth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Fifth place (tie) place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and John Liesen and Rich Stroup

Six full tables played on Wednesday with another big score win by:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Millie Siever

• Fourth place, Caroline Higgins and Connie Johnson

• Fifth place (tie), Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Barb and Orrin Roisen

Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin and Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. Invites go out to all bridge players, come down and play with this card-friendly bunch, make new friends, renew old acquaintances, have lunch and spend the afternoon playing this world wide game called duplicate bridge.