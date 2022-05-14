In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Spring is here, smiles are on all of our faces, and duplicate bridge players come together on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. each week. This week nine teams played on Tuesday (a team is two players) and winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Third place (tie), Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe and Theresa Baldus and Harriet Oldenberg

• Fifth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Above winners include people from Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek

On Wednesday, 11 teams played, who came from Mason City, Albert Lea and Austin. Winners were:

• First place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring, Austin

• Second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz,Mason City

• Third place, Barb and Orrin Roisen, Albert Lea

• Fourth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters, Austin

• Fifth Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher, Austin

Steven Fine is a member of Gamblers Anonymous (GA) and writes a column in the ACBL magazine. He says that GA changed his life. The concepts of that organization made him a better bridge player. It taught him to be calm, the attribute necessary for a good player who can focus on each card and is a prerequisite for good play

Thank you goes out to all players who show up to play another day; may we live long and fruitful lives.