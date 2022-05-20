Ikes hold fundraising kick-off dinner

The Izaak Walton League will be having a steak cookout fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at the Izaak Walton Cabin in Todd Park.

The menu will include 12 ounce sirloin steak, baked beans, baked potato, coleslaw and a dinner roll. There will be free hot dogs for children.

The meal is open to the public. Tickets are $15 and are available at the door.

Proceeds from the cook out will be used to support habitat improvement at the Mentel and Cary Creek Wildlife Management Areas. Austin Chapter 10 has pledged $4,000 and in-kind service to restore prairie and control invasive vegetation in these two WMA’s.

Along with other supporters, including Scheels, a total of $33,000 will be raised to improve the quality of public lands in the area.