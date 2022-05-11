I-90 westbound lane closure starts west of Austin for concrete pavement repair

Motorists on westbound Interstate 90 will encounter a lane closure from Austin to Petran as concrete pavement repairs continue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The work continues the concrete pavement repairs that began earlier this month on eastbound I-90 between Alden and Highway 13 at Albert Lea to repair damaged concrete or where joints have failed. Highway off- and on-ramps will remain open. The work is expected to last about two months.