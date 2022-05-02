Hormel Historic Home hosting card playing luncheon, polka concert in memory of volunteer

When dedicated volunteer, team member and Board of Director member, Anita Ulwelling, passed away unexpectedly in January 2021, the Hormel Historic Home knew they needed to celebrate her legacy.

Family members of Ulwelling’s approached the Hormel Historic Home to discuss the possibility of remembering her annually around her birthday to honor her legacy and raise funds for the historic house museum.

Ulwelling’s favorite polka band was Barefoot Becky, so plans are set to host an annual polka night, alongside food and beverages, which were added to the plan so everyone can enjoy an entire evening at the HHH.

Burgers, Brats & Barefoot Becky will be held starting with food being served at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night, followed by the concert at 7-9 p.m.

People are encouraged to come and celebrate Ulwelling’s legacy, support history, enjoy a polka band paired with a burger or a bratwurst, sides, and a whole lot of fun!

The Hormel Historic Home greatly thanks an anonymous donor who is matching tickets sales for the event!

While tickets are still available for the Barefoot Becky concert and dinner, the Card Playing Party has sold out. Tickets, which are $10 per person, will be sold until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Barefoot Becky.

Tickets can be purchased on the Hormel Historic Home’s website https://www.hormelhistorichome.org/calendartickets.html or by calling their office at 507-433-4243.