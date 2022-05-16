Henry (Hank) Quam

Henry Quam passed away on May 12, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic.

Hank Served in the Navy during WWII. He worked for the Austin Utilities for many years as a lineman. Hank and his friends took several great trips to Canada to go Moose Hunting. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing.

Hank is survived by his wife Mickey Quam, Daughter Debra Rodell, Sister Alice Harrington, and nieces and nephews.

Hank donated his body to Mayo Clinic and private burial will be at a later date.

Memorials preferred by donors choice.