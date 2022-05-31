Hayfield’s Klocke shuts down Knights in semfinal win

The top-seeded Hayfield baseball team mustered just four hits, but it was able to get past No. 4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 2-0 in the Section 1A semifinals in Seltz Field Monday.

Nolan Klocke dominated on the mound for the Vikings as he struck out 14 in the shutout and Karver Heydt knocked in a pair of runs.

Hayfield, which won the Class A state title last season, will play Lyle-Pacelli in the Section 1A finals at noon Saturday in Seltz Field.

Hayfield (20-2 overall) beat Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 20-4 on Saturday.

Hayfield pitching: Nolan Klocke (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 0 R, 14 K

Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher, 1-for-1, 2 HBP, R, 2 SB; Klocke, 0-for-3; Heydt, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Isaac Watson, 0-for-3; Aidan Nelson, 0-for-3; Ethan Pack, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Zander Jacobson, 1-for-3, SB; Eric Bermea, 0-for-2; Kobe Foster, 1-for-2, R