Hayfield softball team tops Triton
Published 8:48 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022
The Hayfield softball team beat Triton 12-2 in Triton Tuesday.
Nora Bamlet hit a three-run homer for the Vikings (4-4 overall) and Anna Bamlet struck out seven and knocked in five runs.
Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (W) 6 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K
Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 3-for-5, 2 R; Kenna Selk, 0-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Anna Bamlet, double, 5 RBIs; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Reese Bauman, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-4, R; Allison Meier, 1-for-4, double RBI, R; Betsy Gillette, 0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Taylor Dick, 0-for-3, R, BB