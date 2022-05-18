Hayfield softball team downs JWP

Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Hayfield softball team topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 9-1 on the road Tuesday.

Anna Bamlet struck out 12 for the Vikings (10-7 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet, 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 12 K

Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 2-for-5, 2 R; Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R, BB; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 BBs; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-3, R, BB; Reese Bauman, 1-for-5, 3 RBIs, R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Allison Meier, 1-for-4, RBI; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-4, double; Taylor Dick, 1-for-4, R

More RSS General

LP pitchers step up in win over GEAC

Packers show their stuff in home track and field meet

Rebel baseball team tops Houston behind the pitching of Jax and hitting of Hanna

Southland softball team tops Houston

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections