Hayfield softball team downs JWP
Published 8:46 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022
The Hayfield softball team topped Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 9-1 on the road Tuesday.
Anna Bamlet struck out 12 for the Vikings (10-7 overall).
Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet, 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 1 ER, 12 K
Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 2-for-5, 2 R; Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, double, RBI, R, BB; Anna Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 BBs; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-3, R, BB; Reese Bauman, 1-for-5, 3 RBIs, R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R; Allison Meier, 1-for-4, RBI; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-4, double; Taylor Dick, 1-for-4, R