Hayfield softball team blanks GFW

Hayfield pitcher Anna Bamlet hurled a no-hitter as the Vikings blanked Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 8-0 in five innings in Hayfield Saturday.

Bamlet struck out eight and allowed just one walk in the shutout victory.

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 1 BB, 0 R, 8 K

Hayfield hitting: Josanne Tempel, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Anna Bamlet, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Nora Bamlet, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Allison Meier, 0-for-1, 2 BBs, R; Betsy Gillette, 0-for-1, RBI, R, 2 BBs; Melody Walker, 0-for-3, RBI