Hayfield baseball team blanks Schaeffer
Published 2:42 pm Friday, May 13, 2022
The Hayfield baseball team topped Schaeffer Academy 11-0 in Hayfield Thursday.
Kobe Foster and Eric Bermea combined for the shutout on the mound for Hayfield.
Hayfield pitching: Kobe Foster (WP) 3 IP, 1 H, 4 K; Eric Bermea 2 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Hayfield hitting: Easton Fritcher 2-for-2, RBI, 3 R; Nolan Klocke 1-for-4 R; Karver Heydt 2-for-4, 3 RBI, R; Isaac Watson 1-for-4, RBI, R; Ethan Pack 1-for-2 R; Aidan Nelson 1-for-3; Isaac Nelson 1-for-3 R; Eric Bermea 2-for-3 R