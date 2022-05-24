Greg G Grose, 74, passed away peacefully at home in Dundas, MN on May 21, 2022, surrounded by family and his faithful dog, Bennie. He was born on July 18, 1947, in Austin, MN the son of Elder “Bud” Grose and Lois (Christenson) Grose.

Greg is sadly missed by his entire family, and survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Diane Ibrahim along with his daughter Samantha (Kande) Ngalamulume; son Sharif (Yvonne) Ibrahim; son Adam (Meredith) Ibrahim; daughter Jacqueline (Doug) Nelson and five grandchildren. Caleb and Cameron Ngalamulume, Karim Ibrahim, Vonn Ibrahim, and Josephine Nelson. He was awaiting the arrival of a sixth grandchild in the fall. Greg is also survived by his sister Sue (Mike) Gosha, niece, nephews, and cousins. Greg is preceded in death by his parents Bud and Lois.

Greg graduated from Austin High School in 1965. He then attended the University of South Dakota for one year on a football scholarship. Greg then enlisted in the United States Army completing Ranger School and serving with the 7th Special Forces in Central America. He left active duty after 4 years as a Specialist 5 with distinct pride in having worn the Green Beret. His Army service played an important role throughout his life, teaching his children to always have a Plan B. Greg later received a degree in Business Administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, MN. Later, Greg served on the Minnesota State Patrol as a Trooper and the Lakeville, MN Police department as a police officer and Assistant Chief. After retiring from the police department, Greg pursued his passion for Real Estate and became a licensed broker. He renovated numerous properties throughout the Twin Cities and owned a Property Management business. Greg was a highly skilled carpenter and in his spare time he loved creating and building woodworking projects in his garage. Greg was known as a loyal friend with a witty sense of humor, a patient ear for listening, and an unsurpassed love for Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bierman Funeral Home; 1316 So. Division Street; Northfield, MN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM with a one-hour visitation at 10:00 AM prior to the service, Hosanna Church; 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, MN. In place of flowers, it was Greg’s wish to make contributions to Hosanna Church, Lutheran Disaster Response or Disabled Veterans.

A special thanks to the Mayo Clinic, Northfield Hospital & Clinic, Allina Health Hospice and especially our family and friends. biermanfuneralhome.com.