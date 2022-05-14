Grace Lutheran to hold veteran’s Service

Grace Lutheran Church in Austin will hold its Veterans Appreciation Sunday Service at 9 a.m. on May 29.

This year’s service marks the 19th year that Grace Lutheran has held the service. The speaker will be Eileen Chao, major, US Army, retired. Major Chao will share her story about her service as a woman in the Army.

The ideas for this service came from Richard and Lavona Johnson. Richard was a veteran of the Navy during World War II. For many veterans of the Vietnam conflict, this service has been the first time that they have been thanked for their service.

During the service, each branch of the military has their flag displayed as the congregation sings that branch’s song. The veterans of that branch come forward to be recognized.

“It is a very moving service,” said Randy Mickelson, organizer of this year’s service. “As a veteran, I take pride in standing with the other men and women that have honorably served our country.”

Everyone is invited to attend. All veterans, their families and friends are encouraged to be here. A light lunch will be served following the service.