Funeral notice: Martha C Boe, 91

Oct. 2, 1930 – May 30, 2022

ADAMS, Minn. – Martha C Boe, 91, Adams, Minn., died Monday, May 30, in her home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary at 4 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

