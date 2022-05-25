Former Austin teacher honored

Barb Hunter, from Austin, is the recipient of the 2022 SEREAM (South East Retired Educators’ Association of Minnesota) Educator Award. presented to her at the annual spring conference, which was held on April 20 in Faribault.

Hunter graduated from Austin Public Schools and from Mankato State University for both her elementary education degree and for Learning Disability and Emotional Behavior Disability licensure.

She taught in Fairfax, Austin, Lyle, and Southland Public Schools. While teaching, she served on the District Special Education Leadership Team, as well as the Lyle Public School Leadership Team.

Hunter is a member of the Austin Retired Educators Association, SEREAM and REAM. She represents Austin on the SEREAM Board and was installed as president of SEREAM at the April conference. In addition, Barb represents SEREAM at the REAM (Retired Educators Association of Minnesota) level.