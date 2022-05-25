Former Austin teacher honored

Published 3:32 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Daily Herald

Barb Hunter. Photo provided

Barb Hunter, from Austin, is the recipient of the 2022 SEREAM (South East Retired Educators’ Association of Minnesota) Educator Award. presented to her at the annual spring conference, which was held on April 20 in Faribault.

Barb Hunter. Photo provided

Hunter graduated from Austin Public Schools and from Mankato State University for both her elementary education degree and for Learning Disability and Emotional Behavior Disability licensure.  

She taught in Fairfax, Austin, Lyle, and Southland Public Schools. While teaching, she served on the District Special Education Leadership Team, as well as the Lyle Public School Leadership Team.

Hunter is a member of the Austin Retired Educators Association, SEREAM and REAM.  She represents Austin on the SEREAM Board and was installed as president of SEREAM at the April conference.  In addition, Barb represents SEREAM at the REAM (Retired Educators Association of Minnesota) level.

More News

PHOTOS: Mower County CEO Program holds Trade Show

UPDATE: Ettinger claims Democratic nod, Finstad wins Republican side

Minnesota Secretary of State Simon visits Austin

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections