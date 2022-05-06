Fire department to begin hydrant flushing

The Austin Fire Department will begin annual maintenance on fire hydrants around Austin starting Monday.

People may see water rushing out the side of hydrants and home water could have an orange or rusty tint, though remains drinkable. Discoloration is caused by iron sediments in the water main which are disturbed during the flushing process.

Run the cold water for several minutes and flush your toilets once or twice to clear the lines. If you have any questions or concerns call the Austin Fire Department at 507-433-3405.