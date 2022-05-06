Evie Mohrfeld: Heading out for flowers

Published 5:45 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Evie Mohrfeld

Our seniors are anxious to move about and start seeing the flowers as they start to peak out in our yards.

We have set a trip to Bachmans  in the Twin Cities on May 18 to visit their beautiful garden and floral displays. We also have included an afternoon stop at the Eagan Outlet Mall.

We will leave at 9 a.m. by motorcoach from Walmart. Please call 1-507-438-3946 if this interests you. Just a note, our mystery trip this year has been set for June 21.

Our new newsletter will be coming soon with updates. We are open 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Mower County Senior Center.

Wishing all you moms a special Mothers Day.

