Dr. Molly A. Flannagan, 51

Age 51, of Mpls. MN wrapped up her stay here on April 28th, 2022. She lived a full and happy life, smiling most days despite being intermittently marauded by medical morass; most recently jackknifed by metastatic pancreatic cancer. She will be remembered by her fabulous spouse, James Chihak, of 27 years, her astounding children Beatrice Moon and Samuel Valentine Chihak, marvelous mother Ann Marie C. Flannagan, MMIL Elaine M. Chihak, as well as her loving siblings; brothers Daniel, William, & John Flannagan and sister Susie Meyer, many extended family relations and close friends gathered over her lifetime, cherished magical obsidian worry stones. Molly Flannagan graduated from DCHS in 1989, followed by pre-med/BA in Liberal Studies at CSB in ‘92. In ‘95 she married her love, JPC, in St Joseph’s Church N of Duluth. Medical school at UMN followed, then graduate school in Pediatrics, Psychiatry, CAP in Madison, WI. On 6/1998 and 11/2000 she was gifted with 2 healthy well-loved creative insightful inventive handsome intelligent children, now her spunk-bearers.

Molly believes in the Ripple Theory (that everything we do matters) and tried to emboss Fred Rogers’ wisdom and Carl Rogers’ value “unconditional positive regard” during her life and medical practice. She was further inspired by mentors Walter Brissette, Alice Adamson, Anne Wilson, Dr. Al Gurman, and Dr. Russel Hess. Molly was a collector of stones, sticks, and feathers; loved reading, camping, cabining, playing cards & games, gardening, and various crafts – “making something out of nothing”. Her views regarding the afterlife are well spoken by poem “Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep”.

Molly’s family will conduct a memorial celebration on May 14th at Gill Brothers Southwest from 11-1pm, followed by her burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Memorials preferred, if so desired please consider a memorial tree (Gill Brothers website) 612-861-6088 www.gillbrothers.com