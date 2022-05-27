David Schenck to run for At Large city council seat

Will vie for seat with current councilman Jeff Austin and challenger Oballa Oballa

David Schenck on Friday, announced his candidacy for the Austin City Council At Large seat.

He will be running against current At Large councilmen Jeff Austin and challenger Oballa Oballa.

Schenck moved his family to Austin in 2011 after the birth of his first child with two more born in Austin.

“I know that it is not an easy task to run against someone who has been on the council for a while, but I will bring fresh new ideas to the council,” Schenck said. “I will be a voice for lowering taxes and fiscal responsibility”

Schenck said Austin is a great place to raise a family and would like to start giving back to the people of Austin.

Schenck has been a Minnesota State High School League official for 20 years and is on the Austin All Star Baseball board. David and his wife, Beth, have been married for 15 years with three children — Katherine 11, Hosanna 5, Axel 1.